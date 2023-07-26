The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

I want more rain … I think

By James Durand

We’ve been enjoying an amazing spring and summer this year and as a mountain biker, a shop owner, and a parent, this has been the best case scenario for me.

The riding has been epic for months now, with this warm and dry weather it hasn’t hurt business at Swicked at all, and having the kids play outside everyday and burn off all their insane energy has possibly kept me sane a little longer than planned. Oh, yeah, my grass is all dead too, so no mowing … another big bonus.

This last month we’ve been getting too dry though, and outside of the obvious fire hazards, there are other down falls. If you’re not leading the group, you’re most likely being blinded by the dust and by the end of the ride your eyes are glued shut. The dirty has turned to powder and in my case, I’m having trouble keeping the berms on my pump track in one piece. Pretty soon Regan and I are going to blow right through and land in the driveway. And we’ve seen a smaller turn out for some rides because it’s too hot to ride. Are we in Arizona?

So, with all this said, I’ve been praying for some rain lately, in the hopes of moist trails, cooler temps, and most importantly, no more smoky skies.

I loaded up my truck on the weekend with bikes, kids, and all we needed for a week in Whistler. We put the kids in bike camp all week, so while they’re loving life exploring trails with coaches, Chenoa and I would have some time to ride on our own too.

The first two days were stressful with travel, settling in, and keeping the kids occupied in a small townhouse, but we all lived through it.

Monday morning rolled around and after an hour of loading bikes, packing hydration bags, and organizing lunches, gear, and snacks for camp, we finally dropped the kids off and relaxed. Nothing to do but ride now.

On the way home to grab a quick breakfast and get ready for our ride, it started pouring rain.

Are You Kidding Me?!?!? Now???I’m pretty sure I prayed for rain at night, or at times when I was working, not right as I was about to leave for a great date ride.

I had a longer breakfast, wrote this little blurb, and now I’m trying to persuade myself to go ride, despite the weather.

I’m going to get wet, but at least I won’t be eating dust behind Chenoa.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

