Josh Pederson, seen in this September 2019 file photo, opened scoring against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in the Storm’s latest victory 5-0 in Comox Saturday night. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Hudak earns another shutout against Comox Valley Glacier Kings

Campbell River Storm go unbeaten over two games this weekend

Jayce Hudak earned his second shutout victory and the Campbell River Storm racked up 75 penalty minutes in their latest victory against the Comox Valley Glacier Kings. The Storm beat the Yetis 5-0 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre on Nov. 2 to improve their winning streak to two games.

Josh Pederson opened scoring at 2:14 (assist to Cody Savey and Brian Majic), then Brendan Murray (assist to Tynan Peacock) added a power play goal at 14:21 to close out the first frame.

Kyle Jennings made it 3-0 at 4:06 of the second period (assist to Riley Billy and Jackson Dyke). Cody Savey added an unassisted goal at 5:17.

In the third frame, Majic made it 5-0 (assist to Murray) at 9:16.

The Storm haven’t lost to the Comox Valley Glacier Kings in a regular season game since a 6-3 loss on Dec. 14, 2018.

Campbell River now has three more road games before they hit the Brindy again on Nov. 15 to host the Oceanside Generals.

Their next game is Nov. 6 against the Westshore Wolves at the Q Centre.

