How much time can one waste?

By James Durand

Tough question and obviously subjective. What looks like a waste of time to one person is a good use to another.

I’m sure there are lots of people who think riding a bike every spare moment is a waste of time. Me, on the other hand, would look at you a bit sideways if you spent your spare time doing … I don’t know, not riding.

To each their own.

I’ve been commuting on my bike a lot more lately in the hopes of living a healthier life, using my time more efficiently, and just keeping a clear head.

With that, I’ve been reminded how difficult it can be to ride in traffic without being squished by a car.

Last week, I was riding home, covered in blinking lights and riding on the bike path up Dogwood. There are three intersections I need to cross and at each one, a car sped up to turn left in front of me, opposed to slowing down for a few seconds to let me roll through. It really wasn’t a big deal, I slowed down to avoid a no win collision and tried to get my momentum back once the car crossed my path.

It seemed silly, but I guess they saved a second or two on the drive home and didn’t waste any time unnecessarily. Good on them for being efficient.

A couple of days later I dropped Regan off at Kindergarten. He’s an independent little dude and he wanted to cross the street by himself. So I dropped him off across the street from the school, made sure there was no traffic, and told him to go for it. All went well, until he needed to cross the driveway into the school parking lot to get to his class.

He stoped and looked both ways. That’s when the approaching car saw the opportunity to save a second or two and darted in-front of him toward the student drop off. He hesitated and looked again, car number two also saw the opportunity and shot in there.

I sat in my truck and watched with a smile. Regan kept looking, and starting into the driveway with hesitation, only to step back as another car would squeeze in. I was about the get out when car number eight stopped and waved my little man across. He ran for it and headed to class all on his own with a look of pride.

Considering the only people driving into the school are parents dropping off their kids, you’d think there would be a bit more consideration, but in the end, who wants to waste time, even to let a five-year-old cross at a school. Screw em’, every second counts right?

On the other hand, maybe we should all waste a bit more time riding, or doing something we love. If all it does is relax us and force us to realize that we can all slow down, even if it’s just for a second or two to consider others, maybe it won’t be a waste at all.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…