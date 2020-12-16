How do we stay self motivated

By James Durand

So, it’s been a busy year for all bike shops. Loads of demand for bikes and service, short supply on bikes and repair parts, and most of us have grown so fast, we are all short staffed and working insane hours.

No complaints though as we feel very lucky in this crazy world. It could definitely be worse, and we feel for all those who are having less than successful years. Let’s hope for a quick recovery once the vaccine kicks in. (Fingers crossed)

One of the things I am hating about this year, is the lack of riding. Now that things have slowed down just a bit with winter, I am having trouble getting motivated even when I do have time to ride. It’s tough to turn it on again after such a hiatus from my regular schedule.

As we approach a new year, still with many unknowns, I am trying to figure out how to get motivated to ride again. And not just ride, but ride big long days, fit in some road trips to new riding zones, and ride different disciplines along the way.

As I look back on my riding history, I realized that the best years of riding for me, have always been when I was training for an event. A hundred miler in Oregon, the seven day long BC Bike Race, or one of my friend’s stupid ideas of fun, like riding the entire Island tip to tip in two days.

I never had any issue staying motivated in those years. No matter how busy life became, I was able to get up early, or stay up late to get a training ride in.

To be honest, it was never the final result, the public eye, or a goal of winning anything that motivated me. It’s just that once I sign on for a challenge, I am too stubborn to quit until I cross the finish line. I don’t worry about my placement, or hitting the podium, but I have to finish what I started.

The training and motivation comes strictly from a fear of suffering. Less riding makes for an unbelievably painful race and since I’m too/contests

stupid to quit, and I hate pain, I only have one option. Ride lots.

In an effort to create a great 2021 riding season, I am now looking for something big and long to sign on for. Maybe I’ll find an existing event, or maybe Chenoa and I will invent something … Or maybe, just maybe, my buddy Ken will come up with a really crazy idea that entails a week long adventure with way too much riding that I just can’t refuse.

Either way, I’ll come up with something before New Years that scares me … and re-stokes the fire.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling