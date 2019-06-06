He’s like the Energizer Bunny

By James Durand

We went camping last weekend, and being a guy who loves mountain biking, I picked a campsite close to great trails.

Englishman River Park has a great trail network, plus a waterfall, a great playground for the kids, and a pump track. It’s the perfect camp site for my whole family.

Once we were all set up and ready to go for the day, me and my buddy Greg bolted for the trails. After a nasty climb, a couple of loops up top, one quick DH, and then a second nasty climb for a meandering descent back the campsite, we were pretty tired.

The second we got back and sat down to rest, my three-year-old, Regan, pulled me out of my comfy lawn chair so we could ride to the playground. Once there, we did lap after lap on the pump track.

Eventually we had to return for snacks. Then Regan wanted to practice hills, so off we went again with him trying to ride standing up for more power, then sprinting back down the hill, and up, and down, and up, and down.

When I finally thought he was tired out, and ready to let Dad relax, we turned for the pump track again. “Dad, lets race.”

Day two looked a lot like day one with some time for me to ride the trails, and then camp site riding the rest of the day.

Regan was starting to manage full laps on the pump track with no crashes, he finally learned how to use his brakes, and even figured out how to ride at full speed without the intense speed wobble that drives my blood pressure though the roof.

His knees and shins were bloody, there were a few tears, and lots of smiles. I can’t believe how much his skills improved in just two days.

When it was time to go, Regan wanted to ride home. I don’t think he understands how long it takes to ride 100 kilometres on a single speed kid’s bike. So I loaded a crying three-year-old in the truck and put his bike at his feet to appease him. All smiles again.

When we pulled in front of the house he wanted his bike, and a few minutes later, as I was unpacking, I realized he had curled up on the lawn and fallen asleep.

Apparently, even the Energizer Bunny needs to recharge once in a while.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

