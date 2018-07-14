Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

Brian Shaw, donning his kilt and playing his bagpipes, enters council chambers to tell the city about the first Highlands Gathering, scheduled to run alongside the Campbell River Salmon Festival on the second weekend of August this year. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The first annual Campbell River Highland Gathering is gearing up to join the always-popular Salmon Festival at Nunns Creek Park next month, but like all events of its size, organizers could use some help.

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games events beginning at 9 a.m. on the Friday, with the piping and drumming events to follow on Saturday.

Sunday will see the continuation of the Heavy Games, along with the Highland Dance Competition.

Organizer Brian Shaw says things are coming together “even better than I could have ever expected.”

“Right now I’m working on trophies,” Shaw says, “and because it’s the first year, we’re looking to get those trophies dedicated, whether that’s having them be sponsored by businesses, organizations, societies or ‘in memory of…’ type commemorative trophies.”

So if your business or organization would like to sponsor an award for a $200 donation to the event, Shaw wants you to be in touch.

They’re also looking for volunteers.

Anyone who would like to get involved helping out at the games should visit campbellriverhighlandgathering.ca and look for the “Volunteers” tab to apply.

Some volunteer positions have special requirements, such as Serving It Right certification, but “whether you are more interested in greeting our visitors, serving beverages or getting bands ready to play, there is a job for you,” the website says.

Applications are taken right there on site.

“Just fill in your information, click a few buttons, and bingo, bango, bongo, I’ll pop you in there,” Shaw says.

For more information about how to get involved or anything else about the games, email Shaw at bshaw@mackieresearch.com or give him a call at 250-204-4064.