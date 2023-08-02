Hatchery coho and Chinook salmon fishing is good, pinks are late

By Don Daniels

Anyone fishing around Campbell River this summer is not complaining that the salmon are not here.

Since July 15 the boating traffic at the Lighthouse and Hump is heavier this year than in the past five years and even since 1990, especially for coho. Anglers are limiting out within the first three hours and heading back to the marina or dock.

The fair weather anglers have been treated to great weather this summer and this year they are given a chance to experience salmon fishing locally and take something back home if they are from out of province. In some cases, the grandparents live in Campbell River and the families get a chance to get out and enjoy the fishing around Discovery Passage and take in the wealth of nature that is here for all to enjoy.

The pink salmon run this year is late but they are around. Those who fish the salt north of Sayward are seeing pinks rolling around and a few catches have been made around Brazeau Bay. A few lone anglers have made their way to the Kelsey Bay wharf. The action has been slow all of July but you know that will change at any given moment.

Campers at Kelsey Bay are coming from the Duncan area and they have been hooking a few pinks but seals are getting closer to the dock area and will steal your fish. Since we are in the first days of August, angling pressure on the Campbell River has been quiet as very little runs of pinks have entered the river system but that will change if we get some rain that will move the fish into the spawning pools.

If you drive north across the bridge on Highway 19 you will see anglers in the river and so far the action has been very limited. Later in summer, anglers will start to come in from Vancouver and they will go after the coho.

If you have no boat, no problem. Discovery Pier has a number of anglers who show up early in the morning and already a 33 pound chinook has been caught along with a few coho. At the concession, fishing rods can be rented out per hour and lures can be purchased, all you need is a fishing license to get fishing.

On the last day of July, I made my way to Echo Lake to scout around and enjoy the warm weather and throw out a few fly patterns I have been using for the past five years. There was no sign of any trout on the surface and going deep was my only option. Dragon flies were all around and so were the spiders.

This time of year I stick with the black bug patterns that include ants, water beetles and leeches. The resident eagle can be heard chirping in the distance and the bird is not afraid to come down and swoop down on your trout and take it away. This time of year try the early morning hours or late evening when the wind dies down.

