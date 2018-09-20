Gotta have hope

Last week I wrote about feeling old after seeing how young the world cup racers are.

But part of being older, in my case, is having kids and trying to steer them in a good direction.

Like any parent, I have goals for my kids, but I also try not to push them too hard. I want them to love what I love, but if they’re into to other things so be it, I’ll support them.

Rhyley loves riding her bike, but seems to shy away from competition of any kind.

When it comes to art, she lights up. Her creativity is off the charts and we let her run with it.

For me riding has become a casual affair with Rhyley, and I am good with it.

Regan, on the other hand, is a typical boy and even at two-years-old wants to race me around our pump track, he wants to go to the mountain bike park to ride down hill, and if for some reason we have to cut a ride short, he goes into a full meltdown. He seems to live for his bike.

As a realist, I know the chance of him becoming a pro DH racer on the world stage is slim, but when I watch him on his run bike railing berms, or riding the rollers in our back yard pump track, I see natural ability. And when things go wrong for him, I see an attitude of determination.

But still, he’s two, so is this false hope?

Then, last week I was looking at the results of the World Championship DH races in Switzerland, and I noticed a name that looked familiar, Elliot Jamieson finished third in the Junior category.

He’s a young kid out of White Rock. I worked with his Dad at Norco.

He didn’t grow up in a mountain bike mecca, and he doesn’t come from a rich family where every opportunity was handed to him.

He just had passion, natural ability, and a supportive family.

Elliot obviously likes bikes as much as his dad, and early indications are showing positive results against the world’s best.

So, If Regan continues with this passion, and with a dad that loves this sport as much as he does, maybe, just maybe, he’ll find some success.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…