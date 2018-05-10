Good wheel hunting

We did an event last fall in the hopes that we could bring the cycling community together.

Between mountain biking, road riding, commuters, and casual riders, Campbell River has a very a strong community of riders.

Swicked does a few group rides, there are some avid riders that put together their own group rides, and the River City Cycle Club does a few group rides as well. Every week there are many options to get out with a group, socialize, and learn some great trail loops, but sometimes there is cross over and some confusion.

It’s getting better as we all communicate more often and work together when ever possible, but the Good Wheel Hunting Scavenger Hunt was designed to bring everyone together for a fun and casual night of riding around town, with a big after party to celebrate and get to know your community a little better.

The event was in October, it was insanely windy with monsoon-like rain, and it was cold.

Despite the weather, we had just under 40 riders brave the elements to join the fun. It was a huge success, we had riders from every faction of the community, and the socializing aspect was epic.

AND WE’RE DOING IT AGAIN, but this time in the spring with longer days and warmer weather. Hopefully drier too.

Its only $25 and you get pizza, a pint, prizing and $5 goes to “Bikes for Kids”.

Mark Saturday, May 26 in your calendar, and help us make our cycling community stronger.

Go to swicked cycles.com/Events for all the details, or just drop by the shop and sign up.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…

