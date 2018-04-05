Quadra Golf’s Jason Tchir says if all goes well this week and next, they should have the course ready to open mid-April, which will be nice, considering they opened two months late last year. Mirror File Photo

Golf could be happening early on Quadra this year

After opening two months late in 2017, GM says they could be ready two weeks early this season

Looking around the course right now, head professional and general manager of Quadra Golf, Jason Tchir, is getting excited about the upcoming season.

In fact, he’s hoping they’ll have golfers on the course two weeks before their scheduled May 1 opening day – which is very welcome, especially considering they opened two months later than usual last season.

“We’re sitting in really good shape,” Tchir says. “We wintered really well – unlike last winter when we had really cold temperatures and extended snow coverage periods. Those conditions were ripe for disease on bent grass greens. Last year, golf courses throughout the area had a battle with that, but this year we seem to have had a really good winter in comparison and the course is coming along really well.”

Every Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. throughout April, Tchir will be on the range at Quadra giving out free pointers and range balls to welcome everyone back – or welcome new people to the game.

It’s also less expensive than ever to join the club this year.

“For 2018 we’re going the route of dropping our initiation fee to join the club,” Tchir says. “In the past, it’s been $1,250 to join the club, which got you the option to pay your annual dues each year. This year, we’re dropping that and allowing people to join the club just for the price of their annual dues.”

There are a few different membership options for those wishing to join the club. Unrestricted membership allows you to play all day, every day, seven days a week for $950 plus tax. Couples memberships (two regular unrestricted memberships) are $1,800. A restricted membership gets you on the course Monday to Friday for $700.

Tcir is also excited for the first ever Seafoodfest, being held this year July 21, and says he’s looking forward to sharing details on that as the date approaches, “because it’s going to be a really good time, I think.”

More than anything, though, Tchir says he’s just excited to keep growing the game and the course’s role in the region. By adding new events and being as open as possible to new opportunities, he says, they can do their part in continuing to develop the leisure and recreation sector here on the coast.

“For some reason, there are some people who seem to think we’re a private facility, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Tchir says. “We’re a public course trying to grow the game and get as many people involved as we can, as well as be a valuable community resource.

“Don’t think of us as a place where if you’re not a golfer, you don’t belong,” Tchir continues. “Even if you’ve never played and you just want to come see what it’s about or just come enjoy the beautiful property, we’re going to have some free snacks and drinks on our free range days, for example, and if you ever feel like picking up a club, we’re there to help.”

And don’t forget, if you tell them you’re coming over, they’ll come get you and your clubs as you walk off the ferry.

'History in making' as B.C. women's hardball team joins men's division
Campbell River's TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

