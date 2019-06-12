Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks off the court after sustaining an injury as he’s consoled by Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) look on during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant says on social media he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant revealed the severity of his injury Wednesday, two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain.

Durant wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY.”

The Warriors hadn’t provided a formal update on Durant during media availability Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr said the team had no idea Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured in the second quarter of Golden State’s 106-105 victory Monday night to force a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

___

Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

