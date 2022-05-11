Getting ready in May for a fun-filled fishing experience

By Don Daniels

My last drive to a local lake around Campbell River was in March when the hatchery truck dropped off catchable sized trout.

Now it’s time to get out and use the fly patterns that have worked in past years. I got my license for freshwater lakes and I’m all set to go with my tidal license and get out in months to come.

Ocean fishing will have to wait until mid-July but I am in search of new fishing spots that are close to Campbell River. The wind and rain has been steady recently but the weather window opened and it was time to do a bit of exploring and scout things out.

My fishing buddy Ed Cargill sent me a message and was invited out to explore a few lakes and kill some time for the afternoon. I had a chance to fly over the lakes around Roberts Lake a few years ago and Ed had said let’s check it out from the highway. I always pass the intersection where the logging road heads to Rock Bay and since we had the map, it was time to explore McCreight, Stella and Pye lakes.

The round trip would be around 155 kilometers and the road was pretty good but you had to avoid the potholes. Being in the passenger seat, you can observe the nature around and when we parked at the recreation areas, it was enjoyable to search the beach and find the good water to set out a small boat and swing some fly patterns. From McCreight Lake to Stella, the road is rougher but there is no problem getting there.

These local lakes along the logging roads have turned over while the lakes on the mainland are just getting there. Since I never fish with bait, the fly patterns that are producing good catches of trout will include bait patterns with brown hair wing and silver body. Getting off the beach and finding the deeper water will be a challenge but I’m able to row around and search the water all day if necessary.

Fly-tying for beginners has finished at the Seniors Centre and I have a confirmation that the next session will be held Friday, May 27, at the Campbell River library from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. You can register at the library during regular hours and entry forms are at the library. There will be three fly-tying books to give away and those people who fill out a ballot will be contacted after we make the draw. If you are interested in learning to tie flys, stop by the library, fill out an entry and I will contact all who register. Library session is free to attend, and will be of interest to beginners of all ages.

Artist Simon James had sent me a picture of his latest carving and the white hair caught my attention. The hair is Siberian horse tail used for violin strings and it sure would make a nice buck tail fly, but it sells for 250 dollars per pound. To-date, the fry and ant hatch is running late, we need a few days of heat and it will come.

