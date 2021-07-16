Get ready to pack the Brindy again

Season tickets for the 2021/2022 season are going on sale at the end of July. File photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River can officially #PackTheBrindyAgain, as the Storm are opening season tickets at the end of July.

Season tickets for the 2021-2022 VIJHL season will go on sale starting on July 30. Due to current restrictions, 300 season tickets will be sold at this time. However, the team is preparing for full capacity in the arena this fall with all relevant safety measures being followed.

The Storm will look to bring the Brent Patterson Memorial Trophy, as VIJHL Champions, back to Campbell River after a three year hiatus. The team will feature players from all over Vancouver Island, and the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Storm leading scorer Nolan Corrado is expected to return along with local born players Riley Billy, Wyatt Dumont, Wyatt Murray, Ian Mills & Kye Benoche featuring prominently on the roster.

“We can’t even begin to express how excited we are to see the Brindy in all its glory this upcoming season,” Storm General Manager Lee Stone said. “It truly is a family, the Storm, and welcoming back all members of our family for our very own Friday Night Lights at the Brindy is a very special feeling and we can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowd after a big hit or timely goal.”

Season tickets provide Storm fans with the best value, benefits and seats. As a season ticket holder, fans are guaranteed the same seat for all twenty-six home games at the lowest price possible, along with season ticket member entrance lines and more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday July 30th from 12-4pm and Saturday July 31st from 4-8pm at the Entrance to Arena 2. Tickets can be purchased with cash, cheque or credit card (5% service fee).

Corporate Tickets – $400.00 *includes all exhibition, 26 regular season home games and all playoff games*

Adult Tickets – $300.00 *includes 26 regular season home games*

Senior/u12 Tickets – $250.00 *includes 26 regular season home games*

RELATED: Strathcona Gardens working on plan to allow hockey fans to attend games

Campbell River Storm begin delayed VIJHL season unbeaten



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverhockeyLocal NewsSports