Illustration honours Grant Gilbertson, who died tragically after a car crash Monday en route from his home in Sooke to practice in North Saanich. (Ty Didmon/Ty Didmon Designs)

Fundraiser for mom of Island hockey player killed in crash hits $47,000 in less than a day

Peninsula Panthers to memorialize teammate Friday at Panorama arena in North Saanich

An outpouring of grief and condolences after the death of a young Sooke man is translating to financial support.

Grant Gilbertson, 18, died after a crash on Sooke Road in Langford on Jan. 3. The teen was driving to North Saanich for evening practice with the Peninsula Panthers.

“Grant played for Sooke Minor Hockey for many years … his love and passion for hockey was endless and he loved being on the ice,” GoFundMe organizer Emily Lock wrote for the campaign.

“He was our son, brother, grandson, teammate, best friend, nephew, cousin, student, leader and one of the best of the best. Let’s all come together and support this family.”

In less than a day, the campaign raised more than $47,000 for Gilbertson’s mom, Darcie Colegrave, and its original $25,000 goal was increased to $50,000.

The Panthers club postponed its Wednesday night game (Jan. 5) in Colwood against the Westshore Wolves and plan to hold a special ceremony honouring Gilbertson before Friday’s home game (Jan. 7) at Panorama Recreation Centre against the Victoria Cougars.

Find the GoFundMe here.

