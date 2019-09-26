Regan Durand tries out the makeshift jump dad built out behind the bike Swicked bike shop. Photo by James Durand

From proud to down right ridiculous

My Three-year-old son Regan is becoming quite the little rider.

I was hopeful that he would get off his run bike and be pedalling on his own before he turned three, and he managed that task a month before his third birthday.

Ten months later and he is obsessed with riding. He now rides the backyard pump track as long as we’ll let him stay out there. He rides to daycare and if there is not at least one ride each weekend, he has a bit of a temper tantrum. He comes by that last part honestly.

Last week he was at Swicked riding laps around the store. He was weaving in and out of bikes, standing up and practicing hard cornering and pedalling as fast as he could without knocking over all the bikes.

One of our customers asked me why Regan wasn’t in school. I told him that Regan was only three, and the look of surprise was a proud moment for Dad. Yep that’s right, he rides like a big kid, and me being me, that puts Doogie Howser and his medical degree to shame.

As the customer was leaving and I was thinking that my day couldn’t get any better, Regan asked, “Hey Dad, can we use the wood out back to build a jump?”

I kind of blacked out at that point due to the excitement. I don’t remember what I was doing, or if there were any customers in the store. I dropped everything, ran out back, and started piling up 2×4’s and the Swicked sandwich board. A few minutes later we had a really crappy jump. Just like we built when I was a kid.

After a couple sketchy attempts, Regan was zooming back and forth and loving it. Soon Rhyley joined in, and me and Jon were taking turns too.

I’m not sure who was running the shop at that point, but hey, it’s a lifestyle industry, who would ever expect us to pass up an opportunity like this?

I was thinking I would be faster than Regan until he was 10 or 12, but now I’m just hoping for another year or two before I’m too slow for him.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

First Art & Earth Festival in Campbell River was an experiment gone terribly, terribly right

‘It turned out fantastically. We’re definitely onto something.’

Hundreds gather in downtown Campbell River for climate rally

‘All change begins at the margins of civilization, and islands are at the margins of civilization’

Campbell River raises $68K for Tour de Rock

Riders stopped in Campbell River on Tuesday, continue to Comox Valley today

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

VIDEO UPDATE: Witness – ‘The sound was not right’

Police on lookout for stolen backhoe

Heavy machine was stolen from construction site over the weekend: Crime Stoppers

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter appealing sentence, conviction

Lisa Batstone killed young Teagan in December 2014

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

Most Read