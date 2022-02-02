Forty-five years of wrenching

Time really does fly by, doesn’t? It feels like it was just Christmas, yet here we are in February already.

Last month, our towns (and our bike trails) were covered in snow but most of us are now gearing up for some nicer weather and dreaming of sunny bike rides. At our shop, 2021 went by in a blur with all the excitement for bikes in our community. We are stoked to keep it going through 2022!

This past week we were thrilled to win the Readers Choice Award for Best Bike Shop for the fifth time! We’re honoured to win this award and we are just so incredibly grateful for the community that we are blessed to be a part of. Our bike-loving customers remind us every day of why we started this business and why we’ve been wrenching on bikes for so long.

It’s easy to get lost in the moment, especially when bike shops the world over are busier than ever as more and more people are discovering the incredible freedom that a bike offers. However, for us at PYW, we’d like to reflect on our past as well.

It’s hard to believe that PYW has been around for 45 years! Like this past year, it feels like a bit of a blur sometimes. We’ve moved around a few times, we’ve met and served thousands and thousands of new and experienced cyclists, and we’ve been a family-owned business this entire time. When we look back, it’s mind-boggling to see what’s changed in the bike world. Cycling has evolved from somewhat simple machines to incredibly capable and complex and varied offerings today, we continue to learn and adapt with the greater cycling culture. But believe me, we’re still nerding-out on the new bikes, just like we have since day one!

One of our favourite things is when a customer walks in the door and says, “I remember when my parents brought me in here as a kid to get my first bike.”

We are so fortunate to have developed close and meaningful relationships with so many people over the past four and a half decades. It’s not uncommon for us to have sold bikes to three generations of the same family, and that is something incredibly special!

All this to say, despite the insanity of the times we’re in, we still experience a huge amount of joy by spending time with our customers talking about, fixing, and equipping them with quality bikes, just like we have for the past 45 years.

– Article courtesy Pedal Your World

