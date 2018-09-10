Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver DeVier Posey (85) celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL East Division final football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Nov.19, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Receiver DeVier Posey, the MVP of last year’s Grey Cup game, signed Monday with the B.C. Lions.

Posey joins the Lions after being released by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Posey was named the Grey Cup MVP after registering seven catches for 175 yards and a TD in the Toronto Argonauts’ 27-24 win over the Calgary Stampeders. Posey’s touchdown came on a league-record 100-yard reception.

Posey certainly fills a need for B.C., as veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux is out with a knee injury.

“DeVier will definitely help our offence heading into a very critical part of our schedule,” GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. “He’s demonstrated the ability to make game-changing plays and he will be a significant addition to the talented group of receivers we have now.”

Posey was a 2012 third-round pick of the Houston Texans. He appeared in 26 games over three seasons, registering 22 catches for 272 yards before being traded to the New York Jets in 2015.

Posey also spent time with Denver in 2016 before joining the Argos in September 2016. The former Ohio State star appeared in 16 games with Toronto, registering 65 catches for 905 yards and seven TDs.

He signed with Baltimore following the Grey Cup.

The Canadian Press

