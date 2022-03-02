Focussing on what matters

Pedal Your World has partnered with an organization called SEVA Canada, whose mission is to restore sight and prevent blindness in low- and middle-income countries. PYW photo

This might fly in the face of everything we’ve ever said at our bike shop, but the fact is some things are bigger than biking.

While biking grants us freedom, happiness, fitness, family time, solo time, competition, an escape, and plenty of other good things, at our shop we recognize that biking is still out of reach for a lot of people. In Canada and even in Campbell River, many folks struggle to afford a bike while many others struggle with other ailments that prevent them from riding. Worldwide, so many people struggle to meet their most basic needs that riding a bike is simply not even in the equation.

This is why we’ve just partnered with an organization called SEVA Canada, whose mission is to restore sight and prevent blindness in low- and middle-income countries. Did you know that most of the world’s 43 million people who are blind would be able to see again if they had access to eye care services, like the ones we have access to in Canada?

In fact, one reason we’re so passionate about supporting SEVA Canada is because multiple members of our PYW family have had eyesight issues. One of our staff members had glaucoma which is a leading cause of blindness, but thanks to the work of our topnotch doctors and technologically advanced health care system, an iridotomy surgery prevented blindness. At PYW we have other staff members at high-risk of glaucoma but we can rest assured that treatment is available for them when needed.

Unfortunately, this treatment and other treatments for blindness aren’t readily available to most of the world’s poor. Up steps SEVA Canada, based in Vancouver, who provide surgery, medicine, and glasses to a million people each year!

Over 30 per cent of blindness is caused by cataracts which can be fixed with a short 15-minute surgery. With SEVA Canada, every $50 donation provides someone with a life changing cataract surgery.

As part of our recognition at PYW that bikes are out of reach for some people and in an effort to focus on what matters most, especially for those who can’t see, we’re supporting SEVA Canada and we’re also selling SEVA decals at the shop for just $3. Every cent of this will go to SEVA and will provide eyesight to those who need it most. On a bike related note, doctors say staying physically fit and healthy promotes good eye health too, so feel free to use that as an excuse anytime you need to get out for a ride!

– Submitted by Pedal Your World, Campbell River

