Spending time at home tying up flies during the coronavirus. Photo by Don Daniels

Fly tying workshop cancelled at Campbell River Library

By Don Daniels

Coronavirus has halted all group gatherings locally and we have to adjust daily activities and be safe to avoid getting sick and ending up in the hospital.

Since the Campbell River library is closed, the fly tying workshop scheduled for this Sunday is cancelled and I am hoping that the regulars who have attended the past two sessions will continue to improve the flies they have developed over the winter months and go fishing. In our group sessions everyone is a beginner and they learn at their own pace working with feathers, fur and an abundance of other materials used in fly tying.

At this time we can all stay home and we certainly have some extra time to spend behind the vise. Enjoy tying up attractor and bug patterns and then get out on a lake or river and put the flies to the test. Since we can’t get together as a group, I can be reached via text 250-895-1691 or email dddon 27@yahoo.com if you have any questions regarding fly tying.

The ants have appeared and more are coming. When you drive around they will hit your windshield. At the lakes, black ant patterns tied on a dry fly hook are magic.

Fry patterns are very popular and are very effective in fishing the local rivers for catch-and-release trout.

On the Oyster River I had tried a silver bodied fly with purple deer hair and the tugs came after a few minutes.

It may seem like spring here in the city but upper elevation lakes will be hard to get to and it will be wait-and-see to get out there fishing.

The Salmon River can be fished in the upper reaches then you run into snow and you can go no further.

Last week, a mother and daughter were looking around a store downtown and they were sifting through some used fishing tackle and the daughter held up a couple of flashers and said to mom that they were big lures with no hooks so she took some pictures for her social media friends.

A couple of guys were fishing and I could hear them across the lake and they mentioned that the trout feed best best around 2 o’clock because that’s when they are fed at the hatchery. Maybe that’s to some degree correct but could it be that the warmest part of the day is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the bug hatch is more active?

Over the weekend on Discovery Pier, a lone angler was out there and, yes, he was wearing a face mask. As a final note this week, the Fishing Corner will move from Friday to Wednesday.

In weeks to come: lures and flies that catch fish and people; feathers in a Rainbow nylon box; and whatever happened to camera film containers used to hold hooks?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another successful Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports season comes to an end

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP closing frount counter sservice as of March 25

You can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool

Island Health COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinic opens in Campbell River

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River. Island… Continue reading

VIDEO: City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Electronic messages put up on main thoroughfare

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Campbell River Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

Strathcona Regional District closes some parks

Closures to ensure safe distances between people who venture outside

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

Most Read