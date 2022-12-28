Fly-tying session at the Campbell River Senior’s Centre. Don Daniels photo

Fly-tying sessions have begun at Campbell River Seniors Centre

By Don Daniels

My first fly-tying session for beginners at the Campbell River Seniors Centre was held on Friday, Dec. 16, and turning out was a group of people looking to get into tying fly patterns that they can fish the rivers, lakes and saltwater around Campbell River.

I started fly-tying for beginners nine years ago at Tyee Marine and the Campbell River and Sayward libraries. I am aware that various clubs are around Vancouver Island and I once thought fly-tying was for the older generation but I am finding out that ladies are getting into it, as well as children of all ages. I have learned that kids age 9 can sit around a table and tie flies with older tyers as well.

There are three main reasons I started this program: One, it gives me a chance to donate materials I have gathered over the years to let new fly-tyers work with materials and give them a chance to see if they like it without spending any money. Two, people can learn at their own pace and everyone gets instruction to how to set up a vise and what odds and ends are needed, such as scissors, bobbin, hackle, pliers and thread. Three, I get to learn why they want to tie flies and go fishing locally or head out on a trip and cast a fly into unknown bodies of water.

I am grateful to members of the fly-fishing community who have donated materials and hooks to let newcomers pick out what they need to have fun building various streamers, wet and dry flies. I get to see people who have been with me for a few years who got their start and now are catching fish locally and they are helping me at sessions with guiding beginners. They show them how to get set up and have some fun experimenting with body materials, like fur and feathers, and playing with hook sizes to imitate bugs and other forms of fly patterns that fish will go after in lakes and rivers around Campbell River.

Ernie Anderson, along with Ed Cargill, gave me a helping hand to get students set up and assisted with vise setup and instruction. The next two sessions for beginners will be at the Seniors Centre on Friday, Jan. 6, and Feb. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s free to attend and open to all who want to get started in fly-tying. Sunday sessions will be held at the Campbell River library from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30. At each session a number of fishing books will be given away for those in attendance and a draw will be made each day.

This year I have noticed that the prices have gone up for various materials. For example, I bought pheasant capes before COVID at $15 per cape. Today the price is around $35. Fly-tying hooks have increased in price but so has everything else. Beginners can text me at 250-895-1691 to inquire about fly-tying for beginners for the next six sessions.

Campbell River

