Fly-tying for beginners confirmed

By Don Daniels

Already, in the beginning days of October, the warmer than normal weather can be a good thing and it could be a bad thing for anglers who fish in both salt and fresh water.

I counted at least 25 boats out at the fishing zone at Discovery Passage the first weekend of this month. On a positive note, anglers are still getting out salmon fishing.

With no rain, the number of coho are staging in front of the Oyster River and they are getting ripe, meaning that with no way into the spawning pools they are leaving eggs in salt water and they are waiting for a good dump of rain to get in. Coho are showing themselves in the salt water close to Pacific Playgrounds, they are not taking fly patterns or even spinners and spoons. I had fished the Oyster River Estuary recently and the salmon were active but all I managed to hook was a few sculpins that were hitting a yellow bead head fly with purple body. I will wait for rain to get into the pools and see what fly pattern the coho are hitting.

I have confirmed dates, location and times for the upcoming sessions for fly-tying for beginners coming up here in Campbell River. I have the card room booked at the Seniors Centre at Ironwood Mall for Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 on Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. It is free to attend for anyone who wants to attend, lunch is available before 1 p.m. and I will make a donation to the Senior Centre for use of the room.

Fly materials are provided but if you have your own fly-tying kit, bring it along. Over the years, people have donated hooks and materials and you will leave with a number of fly patterns that can be fished around Campbell River.

Now for beginners only, I have Sundays booked at the Campbell River Library on January 29, February 26, March 26 and April 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. Theses sessions are for beginners only and those who registered at the library will be contacted. This is not a fly tying club or social, it is meant to get people of all ages interested in tying fly patterns and they can progress from there. Materials are provided and you will take home fly patterns for salt and fresh water fishing. We keep the sessions fun and informative for beginners and everyone gets hands-on experience for this fun activity behind the vise. For further information you can text me 250-895-1691 or email dddon27@yahoo.com.

Browns Bay Charity Chum Derby is a social event and I look forward to being there. This year, dates are October 21 to 23 with registration on the Friday and fishing starting Saturday morning. Sunday is half day of fishing with all prizes located at the tent location. Greenways Land Trust benefits from the event.

Glad to see Jeff Gerhart fishing the beach for catch and release cutthroat trout on the fly. Welcome back to Campbell River, Jeff.

