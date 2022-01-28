Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Beijing Olympics

Names of those in protocol will not be shared, unless an athlete who can’t compete wishes to disclose

A medical worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a video technician visiting from Belgium at a COVID-19 testing site set up inside a hotel at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jae C. Hong

Five members of Team Canada’s delegation in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics are currently in COVID-19 protocol, the Canadian Olympic Committee said Friday.

The COC announced the numbers in a release outlining its plans to share information related to COVID-19 cases.

The COC said it will provide an update of the number of team members in protocol as part of its daily recaps starting Feb. 4, when the Games officially open. It will provide updates when possible leading up to the start of the Olympics.

The COC said the names of those in protocol will not be shared, unless an athlete who can’t compete because of a confirmed positive test wishes to disclose that information.

Team Canada’s 246-person delegation includes athletes, coaches and staff.

The International Olympic Committee has said an athlete that tests positive for COVID-19 in China will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

CoronavirusOlympics