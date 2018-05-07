Clockwise from back, left: Brooklyn Batch, Carson Ogg and Chloe Doyon and Jackson Martin. Photo by Stephanie Ogg

Five Campbell River athletes represent Team BC at the Western Canadian Championships

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association sent five athletes to the Western Canadian Championships held in Spruce Grove Alberta on April 25-29.

They had three boys and two girls represent team BC at the Championships, which is most athletes Campbell River has ever sent. It was a great experience for the athletes. Highlights included Carson Ogg capturing the Bronze medal on the Pommel Horse and Jackson Martin also winning a Bronze medal on the Floor. The BC Provincial 4 boys finished with Gold in the team competition.

Brooklyn Batch and Chloe Doyon were both on the JO 9 team that finished with the Silver medal as a team. Batch qualified in second place on bars for the finals where she was just edged out of the medals with a fourth place finish only .025 behind the Bronze medal finisher. Chloe Doyon finished in 10th place on the Vault. Liam Deagle won the sixth place ribbon in the High Bar final. The following are the full results.

JO 9 SR.

Brooklyn Batch finished 4th on bars in finals, (2nd in qualification) placed 12th on the floor, finished 15th on vault and 23rd on beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

Chloe Doyon placed 10th on vault, finished 11th on bars, finished 15th on floor and 25th on beam to come home in 19th place in the All Around.

Men’s Open

Liam Deagle won the 6th place ribbon on high bar, placed 9th on rings, took 10th place on floor and pommel horse, finished 11th on parallel bars and 13th on vault to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial level 4

Carson Ogg won the Bronze medal on pommel horse, finished 4th on high bar, took 7th place on parallel bars, 16th on floor and 17th rings, placed 8th on vault to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

Jackson Martin captured the Bronze medal on floor, finished 6th on pommel horse, placed 6th on vault, took 11th place on parallel bars, finished 13th on rings and 17th on high bar to come home in 11th place in the All

