Led by skip Dean Thulin, far left, Team B.C. won the Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship, Thulin’s first since 2010. Photo courtesy of Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association/Rick Euper/Facebook

Led by skip Dean Thulin, far left, Team B.C. won the Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship, Thulin’s first since 2010. Photo courtesy of Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association/Rick Euper/Facebook

Firefighting Curling champion basks in glory, says “doesn’t know how many he’s got left”

Campbell River’s Dean Thulin’s 11th championship appearance brought him first win since 2010

If you ask Dean Thulin, being victorious in any sport all comes down to consistency.

In fact, ask the Campbell River based skip how his team won the Canadian National Firefighting Curling Championship, he’ll base it strictly on mettle.

“We thought and felt we had a really good chance going in,” said Thulin, who was playing in his 11th Canadian championship having won back in 2010. “We’ve been there before, we’ve done it before. When we play our game, usually good things happen.”

READ MORE: Campbell River blind curling team takes second place at western championships

Led by Thulin and third Ken Dawson, also from Campbell River, the team was joined by Summerland’s Rob Robinson, and rounded out by Kevin Maxwell of Victoria. In all, the group has been playing curling together since 2017.

“Ken and I have known Kevin from when he was a kid. He grew up here,” said Thulin. “When he had just go onto a fire department in Victoria, we gave him a call to see if he wanted to join up.”

Winning the Provincial Bonspiel, Thulin’s rink advanced to the championship, held in Charlottetown from March 24 to April 1. One of the highlights of the tournament for Thulin in the P.E.I capital was the emphasis the Canadian Firefighters Curling Association (CFFCA) placed on camaraderie.

“The nationals are really special and unique,” said Thulin. “In fact, starting from the first day of curling, they put two provinces, or a province and a territory together. Those two have to supply a meal from their home, with a different two every day of the championship. So each night, the chef prepares a meal from a different part of the country.”

The rink then went through the round robin with a 7-2 record, only losing to both rinks representing Northern and Southern Ontario. Beating Alberta in the semi, they then faced the Northern Ontario rink a second time, and prevailed 8-6 to take the gold home.

“They went undefeated. They only lost once, and that was to us,” said Thulin. “This one meant a lot, we’re all getting older. I don’t know how many more championships we’ll have left. This one was special.”

Still, Thulin says his rink plans to defend their title next February.

“We’ll be going again next year at the Tunneltown curling club in Tsawwassen,” said Thulin. “Absolutely, we intend to be there.”

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

025050

Campbell Rivercurlingfirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U15 Hurricanes coach speaks of successes over long season

Just Posted

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
Suspect, 20, arrested in stabbing on Surrey bus that killed 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug

Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Oct. 3. Photo courtesy Youtube
Federal study will help women veterans — NDP Veterans Affairs critic

Led by skip Dean Thulin, far left, Team B.C. won the Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship, Thulin’s first since 2010. Photo courtesy of Campbell River Professional Firefighters Association/Rick Euper/Facebook
Firefighting Curling champion basks in glory, says “doesn’t know how many he’s got left”

(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person