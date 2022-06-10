Jordan Vearer listens to instructions from the V.I. Raiders coaching staff during a drill Sunday, May 29, at the team’s spring camp at NDSS Community Field. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Female o-lineman signs with Canadian Junior Football League team in Nanaimo

Jordan Vearer among players announced by team on June 8

For the first time ever, a female player has signed with Nanaimo’s Canadian Junior Football League team.

Among signees listed in a June 8 news release from the VI Raiders, offensive lineman Jordan Vearer, from Victoria. Vearer attended Claremont Secondary School and has played rugby as well.

Raiders’ coach Curtis Vizza previously told the News Bulletin that having a female lineman was a “very unique thing” and Vearer was strong, fast, aggressive, with a good understanding of the game. He envisions Vearer playing guard and shifting to the other side of the ball, playing defensive tackle, if necessary.

“She’s got very quick feet, great hands,” Vizza told the News Bulletin. “When she engages on a block, she knows exactly how to position her body to be effective and she’s got that competitive edge that’s going to make her great.”

In addition to being the first-ever female Raiders player, Vearer will also be the first-ever in the B.C. Football Conference and the second in the CJFL, according to Vizza.

Vearer has been contacted for comment.

Vizza said the organization wants to break down gender barriers and support the whole community, including athletes.

“To us they’re football players, there’s no gender,” Vizza said.

The Raiders open their 2022 campaign at Caledonia Park on Saturday, July 23 against the Okanagan Sun.

– With files from Greg Sakaki

