A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Hockey Canada logo is seen in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements

Audit launched after reports that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit

An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.

Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge called for the audit in June after several media outlets reported that Hockey Canada had settled a $3.55 million sexual assault lawsuit.

She requested the investigation to ensure that public funds had only been used to support amateur hockey.

A summary of the audit made several conclusions, including that funds disbursed by the federal government to Hockey Canada have been used for the intended purpose.

It also found that Hockey Canada had an adequate internal control framework and a budgeting process in place.

Some improvements were suggested, such as aligning the financial coding to the contribution agreements funded categories, reviewing the salaries recorded, and documenting financial processes.

RELATED: Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

Federal Politicshockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
There are some large trout to be caught at the end of a bumpy road

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Lower mainland residents charged for drug trafficking in Campbell River

Tahsis is 66 km from Gold River, which is the closest community with a grocery store, since the Gold River Co-op opened. The Strathcona Regional District is looking into a bus service along the route between Tahsis and Campbell River, as well as one from Kyuquot to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District to look into weekly, bi-weekly bus service to west coast communities

The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed
Snowarama returns to raise funds for Easter Seals

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.