Fan-favourite player returns to Storm

A Campbell River Storm fan-favourite is returning to the team for the upcoming Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) season.

Forward Jory Swanson, has re-signed with the Storm for his second year with the Junior B team.

“It’s exciting to see Jory take his game to the next level and will be even more exciting to see him take another step forward next year,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone. “He did an incredible job of playing a physical brand of hockey while creating offence and being a key player for us.”

The 18-year-old Courtenay native had 35 points (12 goals and 23 assists) over 37 games in the regular season. He added another seven points (one goal and six assists) in the first round of the VIJHL playoffs against the Nanaimo Buccaneers before the post-season was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His hard work and hustle didn’t go unnoticed. Swanson received both the team’s fan-favourite award and its most-improved award.

Swanson was second on the Storm when it came to generating points. He led the team in penalty minutes with 140 over the regular season.

For the upcoming season, Swanson said he’s going to stay out of the penalty box and contribute more on the scoreboard.

“We have the team to make history and every guy knows that so it’s a pretty exciting feeling,” he said. “I think it’s pretty clear to every one of the guys coming back to win the league and then go and win Cyclone. We are a motivated group.”

Stone said Swanson has expressed a desire to play with even more discipline and to be a leader.

“Which is exactly what we want to hear,” said Stone. “With that attitude, and his success last year, I would be surprised not to see Jory take advantage of Junior A opportunities in the near future.”

Swanson has been invited to a few B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) camps, but is also expected to be at the Storm’s camp later this summer.

