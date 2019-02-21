Campbell River goaltender Mitchell Tyre makes another stop against Saanich on Sunday afternoon during the annual Family Day Weekend Atom Development Tournament. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Family Day Weekend Atom tournament another success

Campbell River Minor Hockey puts on another great event celebrating sportsmanship

The Campbell River Minor Hockey Association once again played host to developing players from all over the Island at its annual Family Day Weekend Atom Development Tournament Feb. 16 to 18.

It’s a chance for players to not only improve their hockey fundamentals, but also practice and celebrate the aspect of the game that brings us together: Sportsmanship.

The unique tournament format sees teams gain extra points throughout the round robin portion of the tournament to help them gain a higher seed in the playoff round. For any game during which a team recorded fewer than 10 penalty minutes, they were awarded an extra point on top of the four that were awarded for a win or the two that were awarded for a tie.

The community once again came together to support the tournament, as huge tables full of donated goods, gift certificates, snacks for volunteers and baskets put together to be raffled off filled the lobby of Rod Brind’Amour arena.

After all was said and done, Campbell River’s A squad won enough games and took few enough penalties to find itself in the gold-medal game, but fell to the powerhouse Comox Valley Chiefs and took home silver.

Check out some of the fun:

