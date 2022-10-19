Extending your fishing well into November around Campbell River

By Don Daniels

Here we are, past the midway mark of October and weather conditions have stayed above normal, with little chance of rain.

We know the rain will come, but when? Last week on my weekly drive to Sayward, I had parked at the gas station, noticing a snapping sound and the hoppers were in full flight. I had always expected grasshoppers to be a prairie thing but the higher elevation lakes from Roberts Lake to Port Hardy have hoppers around and fish go for them.

During the dry weather, dry fly-fishing is fun and just getting out in the fall is a great way to spend valuable time on the water. At the same time, water levels on most rivers that don’t have controlled water flow are at an all-time low and rain is badly needed. Most creeks have little or no water but if you can get into a lake with a creek flow, try getting out into deeper water and throwing out rooster tail lures or from a boat, use a wedding band set up. Remember to check regulations for each area fished.

Roberts Lake has a bait ban and single barbless hooks must be used. This is the time of year to fish the island area on the north end of Roberts Lake or try the south end where the creek runs in at the day-use recreation area.

I headed to Campbell Lake just to check out water levels and I was surprised to see lots of water and the stumps that were showing make for prime fishing especially on the fly. I found a Gibbs spoon on a log and if you can cast into the deeper water, good size trout can be caught. Shore fishing using a bobber and worm is the easy way and there is lots of shoreline to explore and go fish the area.

Ant hatches are abundant in May and during the warm weather, evening hours around the islands can be good for dry fly anglers. Miller Creek campground is now closed for the season.

With the lack of water, the Oyster River is very low and the estuary area has anglers throwing out flies in search of coho this time of year. Anglers using boats and kayaks have been fishing the tidal water in front of Pacific Playgrounds. The coho are there, just waiting to get upstream to their spawning area.

I have three confirmed dates for fly-tying for beginners at the Seniors Centre. The days are Friday, Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sessions are free and open to all beginners, materials are supplied and you will get hands-on experience and learn at your own pace.

Campbell River sessions begin Sunday, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30; times are from 1 to 3 p.m.

You will be contacted if you preregistered. I can be contacted by email dddon27@yahoo.com or text 250-895-1691.

Campbell Riverfishing