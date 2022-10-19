A common spot for fishing at Campbell Lake. Don Daniels photo

A common spot for fishing at Campbell Lake. Don Daniels photo

Extending your fishing well into November around Campbell River

By Don Daniels

Here we are, past the midway mark of October and weather conditions have stayed above normal, with little chance of rain.

We know the rain will come, but when? Last week on my weekly drive to Sayward, I had parked at the gas station, noticing a snapping sound and the hoppers were in full flight. I had always expected grasshoppers to be a prairie thing but the higher elevation lakes from Roberts Lake to Port Hardy have hoppers around and fish go for them.

During the dry weather, dry fly-fishing is fun and just getting out in the fall is a great way to spend valuable time on the water. At the same time, water levels on most rivers that don’t have controlled water flow are at an all-time low and rain is badly needed. Most creeks have little or no water but if you can get into a lake with a creek flow, try getting out into deeper water and throwing out rooster tail lures or from a boat, use a wedding band set up. Remember to check regulations for each area fished.

Roberts Lake has a bait ban and single barbless hooks must be used. This is the time of year to fish the island area on the north end of Roberts Lake or try the south end where the creek runs in at the day-use recreation area.

I headed to Campbell Lake just to check out water levels and I was surprised to see lots of water and the stumps that were showing make for prime fishing especially on the fly. I found a Gibbs spoon on a log and if you can cast into the deeper water, good size trout can be caught. Shore fishing using a bobber and worm is the easy way and there is lots of shoreline to explore and go fish the area.

Ant hatches are abundant in May and during the warm weather, evening hours around the islands can be good for dry fly anglers. Miller Creek campground is now closed for the season.

With the lack of water, the Oyster River is very low and the estuary area has anglers throwing out flies in search of coho this time of year. Anglers using boats and kayaks have been fishing the tidal water in front of Pacific Playgrounds. The coho are there, just waiting to get upstream to their spawning area.

I have three confirmed dates for fly-tying for beginners at the Seniors Centre. The days are Friday, Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sessions are free and open to all beginners, materials are supplied and you will get hands-on experience and learn at your own pace.

Campbell River sessions begin Sunday, Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30; times are from 1 to 3 p.m.

You will be contacted if you preregistered. I can be contacted by email dddon27@yahoo.com or text 250-895-1691.

Campbell Riverfishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CR Killer Whales open swim season in Comox Valley

Just Posted

Blake and Morgan Belton had some surprise visitors as they exchanged their wedding vows on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy With Love Photography
Orca pod crashes Quadra Island wedding

Brack Hanuse Corlett poses beside the Sisiutl design he painted on a sea can located beside Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River. Photo contributed
Spirit Square sea can mural creates opportunity to make connections

Jane Atherton is the new chairperson for the North Island College board of governors. Photo supplied
North Island College selects new board of governors chair

The 2022 Ignite award for Cleantech/Aquaculture/Advanced Materials, was presented by Innovate BC to Campbell River company Brown’s Bay Packaging for their efforts to create an alternative to traditional plastic wrapping. (Photo courtesy of Innovate BC)
Campbell River fish packaging company wins prestigious award for cleantech project