Campbell River Storm player Mitchell Finner and Owen Watt with a catch-and-release coho from the Oyster River. Don Daniels photo

Campbell River Storm player Mitchell Finner and Owen Watt with a catch-and-release coho from the Oyster River. Don Daniels photo

Experience fishing and nature around the Oyster River

By Don Daniels

In the past month, I had a few opportunities to get out and cast some flies into the Oyster River and maybe catch the last run of coho or hook and release a cutthroat trout.

The weather had changed a few times and the middle of October was ideal to get out and walk a few trails at the nature park and get to a pool and get fishing. During these pandemic days, there are more people on the trails walking their dogs or others just getting out and walking down to the ocean. I see a number of cars parked next to the old pub location and it looks like public parking has been expanded. Signs are posted and social distancing for walking the trails remains in effect.

The coho run is pretty much done but getting out and finding a few stragglers is a good way to get on the water, catch a few fish and observe the nature around you. The geese are holding around the island pools and eagles and other birds are surveying anything in the water that can be eaten.

In the final days of October, the drift anglers did very well hooking and releasing coho and on the fly, I had hooked into a nice coho with a blue wing fly tied with a green body. On the water, Mitchell Finner and Owen Watt hooked into fish all afternoon. Last year, a few of the ladies who took my fly tying for beginners’ session were out there casting flies and I will be working on a story about ladies on the water in future Fishing Corner articles.

If you are new to the area, remember a few things you should know about the Oyster River. There is no retention of trout or salmon and hooks are single barbless and there is a bait ban. River levels are determined by rainfall amount and snowmelt from the mountains. There are steelhead in the river but the numbers are low. From now until spring weather will play a big part in getting out and wetting a line.

Echo Lake was stocked with 1,250 catchable-size trout on Wednesday, Oct. 21, so they have settled in and fishing can be done from the wharf at the day-use area. Try worm fishing and if the weather is favourable, rowing around in a small boat using a fly or spinner should get you some action. Maple Lake received 650 trout and another 2,400 to be stocked in November.

The stocking of Echo Lake is done for this year. If the weather is favourable, fishing the water around 46 feet deep is recommended. But in the meantime, water depth of 15 to 25 feet can hold some carry-over fish fattening up before winter.

Many boats are being winterized and put in storage for the most part around Campbell River but a few locals will get out fishing for winter springs or setting out prawn and crab gear. There have been reports of stolen gear in certain areas of Discovery Passage and anyone pulling up gear other than their own is simply theft but, at times, with strong tides, the gear can move and names are clearly on the marker buoy and if anyone finds the gear, it can be reported. Some people tie up gear to log booms but these booms get moved by the contractor and the equipment is long gone.

Campbell Riverfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedal Your World says a huge ‘thank-you!’
Next story
A morning dilemma

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ third Island Class vessel launches at Damen Shipyard in Romania on Oct. 28, 2020. Photo courtesy BC Ferries
VIDEO: First of two new ferries slated for Quadra Island run launched in Romania

Vessel will travel to Victoria next summer and begin service in 2022

Fire crews responded to a call on Nov. 3. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Campbell River fire department respond to fire in vacant home

No injuries reported in Nov. 3 incident

Residents on the Quathiaski Cove Sewer system on Quadra Island are expecting to see a 38 per cent bump in their fees for next year. Mirror file photo
Quadra Island sewer fees jump 38 per cent next year

Quathiaski Cove sewer rate to go from $575 to $795 for a single home

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)
UPDATE: Highway 19 back to regular traffic near Woss

Drive BC says Highway 19 north of Woss is now back to… Continue reading

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. NDP got more donations as well as votes in snap election

Horgan more than doubled small donations to B.C. Liberals

Plus Snow, an Australian company that sells snow gear in plus sizes, recently expanded to North America and the owner of the business is currently working out of Revelstoke. (Plus Snow website)
Online entrepreneur launches plus-size snow gear store in North America

What started in Australia has been brought to Revelstoke

Most Read