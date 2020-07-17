Exhibit showcasing B.C.’s rich hockey history seeks submissions from the public

“… We’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province.”

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is calling on hockey enthusiasts to help them in the creation of a new exhibit.

The new exhibit, with the goal of showcasing B.C.’s rich and diverse hockey history, is in need of submissions from the public.

This comes after the organization was forced to cancel their annual summer induction event.

The BCHHF is currently scouring the province in search of old artifacts such as jerseys, pucks, sticks, programs, photos, and other equipment that can tell the story of the sport.

Themes the organization are particularly interested in include Vancouver Canucks history, historical hockey leagues in B.C., B.C. women’s hockey, indigenous hockey in the province, B.C.’s championship teams, and influential people in the province’s hockey history.

“Our province has such a rich hockey history. This is the perfect opportunity for us to enhance our Hall of Fame and we’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province,” said Jim Hughson, Chair of the Board for the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in a release.

Hockey greats Steve Yzerman, Mark Recchi, Scott Niedermeyer, and Joe Sakic have already secured spots in the hall, and the BCHHF is excited to further enhance this area by adding a section on the history of hockey in the province.

Those interested in contributing are encouraged to contact the BC Hockey Hall of Fame at 778-559-3263, or via email at executive.director@bchhf.com.

The organization cautioned that only items they consider suitable or relevant will be accepted, however they welcome all inquiries.

For more information visit bchhf.com.

READ MORE: BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

Just Posted

BC Hydro to increase water flow down Elk Falls Canyon by eight times

Increase in water flow to begin July 26

City of Campbell River issues reminder to stay safe when congregating at popular cooldown locations

With hot summer weather in the forecast, people are beginning to spend… Continue reading

Saratoga Speedway sold to Courtenay family

After 40 years of owning and operating Saratoga Speedway, the Hargrave family… Continue reading

Campbell River volunteer group to hold book drive this Saturday

Call for good stories to keep seniors’ minds active through COVID-19 pandemic

‘Veterans should not be punished for getting CERB’ – MP Rachel Blaney

Delayed disability benefits forced many veterans to apply for CERB and that should not be characterized as fraudulent claims said the NDP critic for veterans

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb exposures across B.C.

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Northern B.C. woman finds apple with split personality

The Pink Lady apple is perfectly half red, half yellow as if painted

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Most Read