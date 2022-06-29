Everything in moderation … including moderation

By James Durand

As you may have read in my past blabberings, I’ve been trying to simplify my life over the last year.

At work I have a great team that now allows me some time off and therefore, slightly less stress.

We’re trying to do less at home and hang out as a family more, ride bikes more, and just relax.

This simplifying thing is a slow process, but I think I’m making some progress.

This season I started booking adventures to make sure I didn’t fall back into old habits. If I’m too busy having fun, maybe I’ll avoid my workaholic tendencies? It’s worth a try anyways.

First off, I signed up for an e-mountain bike race last month. Loads of trail riding, and a motor, how easy would this be?

After arranging an e-bike to use, setting up said e-bike, planning a handful of rides to get used to an e-bike, and then getting there, racing all weekend, and getting packed up and back home, I was exhausted.

I had so much fun, but when I got home I felt like I needed a couple of days off to rest … which I did not get.

Two weeks back, I organized a DH trip to Whistler for me and four buddies. All lift access and just a short ride from the front door of the condo. How easy would this be?

After getting my DH bike ready, planning the schedules, loading everything I needed for the week, driving and dealing with ferries, riding my face off, drinking beer all week, and then packing up and getting back home, I was exhausted.

I had so much fun, but when I got home I felt like I needed a couple of days off to rest … which I did not get.

With all this traveling, racing, and adventure lately, I haven’t ridden my trail bike in over three weeks.

Last week’s Swicked Thursday ride kind of snuck up on me and all of a sudden, it was time to stop working and get the group rolling.

With no charging of batteries, no dressing in my Mad Max DH armour and full face helmet, and absolutely no planning, I jumped on my bike and rode trails for a few hours. I turned where I wanted to and picked trails as they came. When we returned to the shop, I was more relaxed than I have been in weeks. No thoughts of the next challenge, the next day’s work, or really anything except how much fun the ride was.

I’m writing this Friday morning and I’m feeling refreshed and relaxed.

So, I’m thinking, in the interest of simplification, maybe I should get rid of all my bikes except my go-to trail bike. This ties in with my day-to-day needs and I’m sure I’ll live a healthier life because of it.

Whoa, what? Who said that? One bike? That’s crazy talk! I’d rather be stressed beyond imagination for the rest of my life, die a few years younger due to a massive ulcer, but have all my days until then filled with adventure, challenges, and fun.

Maybe it’s as simple as this. I don’t think I like relaxing, or my relaxing comes in the form of bike rides, lots of different bike rides, even the stressful ones.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Relaxin’…

Campbell RiverCycling