Every kid deserves a bike

With all the sun we’ve had lately, I have been out riding with my kids a lot more than normal for this time of year.

It’s been great watching them blast around with friends, improve their skills, and enjoy the outdoors. I’m sure it won’t be long before I am chasing them, as opposed to the other way around.

It has also made me realize how spoiled my kids are. They have awesome bikes. Well, of course they do, their parents own a bike shop, but these are way better bikes than I had as a kid, and I was a lucky kid, who always had a bike to ride. Maybe my bikes weren’t perfect, but I was never left without.

So, yes, I was lucky, and my kids are lucky, but there are lots of kids who are not.

Can you imagine not having a bike as a kid? Not having the opportunity to blast around the neighbourhood, no flying off that sketchy jump your friends built, and no freedom? Sure there are bigger issues in the world, but this is one we can actually change fairly easily.

This is why each Christmas, the team at Swicked does what they can to get some less fortunate kids the best Christmas present ever … a bike.

Over the last eight years we have collected, tuned up, and donated several hundred bikes to kids in our local community and we could never have done this without the help of the community itself.

This year we are hoping to get another 20 or 30 bikes under Cjristmas trees and we need your donations to do it.

So, if you have some previously loved bikes you no longer need, please donate them to Swicked so we can refurbish them, make them look new again, and donate them to some deserving kids.

We are looking for kids bikes of all sizes and are taking donations from now until Nov. 23. If you’re not sure if your bike fits our needs, feel free to give us a call. 250-914-2453.

If you want to help out, but don’t have a bike to donate, we also accept cash donations towards buying new bikes for kids as well.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…