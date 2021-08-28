Duncan's Sara Goodman (bottom right) and her teammates celebrate winning gold at the 2021 Women's Junior Field Hockey Pan American Championships and securing a berth in the 2021 Junior World Cup. (Photo courtesy Field Hockey Canada Twitter @FieldHockeyCan

Duncan’s Sara Goodman guides Canada to Pan Am field hockey gold

Cowichan-born captain helps Canada return to World Cup for first time since 2013

Duncan’s Sara Goodman has helped lead Canada to gold at the 2021 Women’s Junior Field Hockey Pan American Championships and a berth in the 2021 Junior World Cup.

The 21-year-old veteran of the Canadian program who rose up through Cowichan Field Hockey and Cowichan Secondary School captained Canada to top spot at the Pan Am tournament in Chile, which wrapped up on Saturday.

Canada defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the gold-medal game, the lone goal coming from another Vancouver Islander, Victoria’s Anna Mollenhauer. Canada went undefeated through the tournament, playing to a scoreless tie against Uruguay and a 1-0 win over Argentina in the round robin, then another 1-0 victory over Chile in the semifinals. Goodman scored Canada’s goal in the win over Argentina.

Victoria products Stefanie Sajko and Nora Struchtrup were also members of the Canadian team in Chile.

In addition to winning Pan Am gold, Goodman and Canada have also qualified for the 2021 Junior World Cup in South Africa this December. This is the first time that Canada has qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013.

READ MORE: Junior national career comes full circle for Duncan’s Sara Goodman

cowichan valley

Previous story
VIDEO: Quadra Island man running from Campbell River to Nanaimo for alternative cancer care
Next story
Reilly tosses 2 TDs as B.C. Lions spoil Redblacks’ home opener with 24-12 win

Just Posted

Ryan Rasmussen just before he set out on his 160 km run from Campbell River to Nanaimo. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Quadra Island man running from Campbell River to Nanaimo for alternative cancer care

Author Nicole Magistro was inspired by Read Island for her new children’s book. Photo supplied
Children’s book brings readers to Read Island — only this one’s made of books!

Voting sign, no date, Elections Canada
Marxist-Leninist, Liberal candidates added to North Island-Powell River slate

Superintendent Jeremy Morrow of School District 72. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River education leaders see silver lining in provincial back-to-school plan