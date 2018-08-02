The first-ever drag racing night was held at Saratoga Speedway on Saturday. Photo by Fernando Pereira

Dragsters tear up the track at Saratoga Speedway

By Andy Guest

The first ever Saturday night drag racing event at Saratoga Speedway was a resounding success with over 20 cars competing in two classes for the $2,000 prize money.

The two classes separated by tire size saw single elimination, straight-up drag racing where drivers had one run to win with the winners moving on to the finals while the loser was eliminated from the prize money.

The finals in the little tire class saw Campbell River’s Jordan Jackson in his 1982 Oldsmobile beat Coombs’ James Wright in his ‘68 Chevelle to take home $1,500 while in the big tire class Port Alberni’s Justin Brooks pushed his ‘67 Camaro to the win and the $1,400 first place money by beating Campbell River’s Derek Bullen and his 1987 Monte Carlo.

The Street Outlaw drag racing returns for two more events including another Saturday night special on Sept. 8 with the other date yet to be determined due to do conflicting drag race events.

The sound of pure power gets replaced this weekend with the sound of metal bending as the Black Creek oval turns into Monster Jam weekend on Saturday and Sunday night as they will feature two nights of Monster Truck action with three car crushing trucks along with the Hornet cars, Road runners and the Crash to Pass and Mad Max cars.

Counting this weekend the 2018 season has only seven more race nights remaining and the point battles in all five classes may need all seven nights to declare the 2018 point champions as point battles remain tight in but one class.

The Road Runner class has the biggest point difference as Josh Taks holds a 179 point advantage over Garrett Ann Rosner and with a small car count, it will take some non finishes to tighten up this point race. In the Crash to Pass division, defending point champion Troy Ordano has a 80 point lead on Chris Campbell while Mike Jenkins 164 back close enough to make it a three-car battle. The Mad Max point race continues to be a husband and wife battle as Danielle Dunn holds a narrow 41 point lead on husband Damon with third place Luke Mainwaring only 164 back to keep the Dunn’s within sight.

The Hornet classes have been close all year with no one driver running away with the points race a indication of the competitiveness with the A and B classes. The B class has only 42 points separating the top three drivers lead by Kiana Westra in 1st overall with James Laidlaw and Aiden Sanderson rounding out the top 3. In the Hornet A class has the closest battle for first overall as Raymond Fortier holds a narrow 15 point lead on Nigel Neufeld with Jimmy Antinok the defending point champion only 57 points back in what is the speedways most competitive class.

Racing action both nights have gates open at 5:30 p.m. followed by qualifying at 6 and the Monster Jam night of action begins at 7 p.m. with the first car crushing excitement for the season’s last visit for the Monster Trucks.

Previous story
Golf’s Canadian Amateur Championship comes to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

UPDATE: Driver crossed line to cause accident south of Campbell River

Traffic blocked in both directions in Stories Beach area

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

UPDATE: Driver crossed line to cause accident south of Campbell River

Traffic blocked in both directions in Stories Beach area

Global infernos create firefighter shortage

Wildfire resources are being put to the test around the world as fires burn out of control.

Travel plans ahead for $675,000 Vancouver Island lottery winner

Collen Woods bought her ticket at a gas station in Victoria

B.C. overdose deaths drop in June, but 100+ still dying each month

Coroner says 80% of the deaths are men, and 71% are between the ages of 30 and 59 years old

White House: Trump receives new letter from Kim Jong Un

A second meeting between Trump and Kim has not been planned at this time

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

Crowded shelters in Montreal and Toronto could remain an issue until end of September

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after fatal plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society

Golf’s Canadian Amateur Championship comes to Vancouver Island

Duncan Meadows hosting in conjunction with Pheasant Glen

Most Read