Dozens of Storm alumni to hit the ice for charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause

In this March 2016 file photo, Campbell River Storm’s Colin Blake sweeps around Nanaimo Buccaneer goalie Alex Orth to pop in the sixth and final goal of the night in the Campbell River Storm’s VIJHL series opening victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Blake, who owns the franchise’s points record, will be among the alumni returning to Campbell River for Feb. 9th’s charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause. File photo

Giving back to the community has long been a tenet of the Campbell River Storm hockey team. And on Sunday, dozens of the Junior B team’s alumni will hit the ice for a charity game benefiting Cameryn’s Cause for Kids Society, a local non-profit that provides financial assistance to families with a child who is sick or injured, or to families who experience the death of a child.

The game has been happening for at least as long as Lee Stone has been head coach, he said.

“Usually we have an OK crowd, but we’ve got a pretty incredible gorup of alumni coming up for the game this year,” he said.

Among them are eight players from the 2014/15 team that won the Keystone Cup, the top Junior B title in Western Canada, and more than 15 players have won a VIJHL Championship.

“It’s remarkable,” said Stone of the talent returning to Campbell River for the game. “It’s pretty neat.”

Fans will recognize a lot of names from teams between 2013/14 to 2017/18. Stone said in the past a lot of those players haven’t been able to come up for the charity game because they’ve still been playing.

Colin Blake, all-time leader in points for the franchise, is on the confirmed list as well as Gage Colpron the franchise’s all-time goals leader. Kobe Oishi, who was a team captain and won three VIJHL championships will be playing as well as Christian Brandt. Fans may remember he scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 VIJHL playoff action against the Victoria Cougars in quadruple overtime.

Two local players who didn’t suit up for the Storm, but played in the NHL will also be at the event.

Carsen Germyn, who played for the Calgary Flames between 2005 and 2007, and Kris Fredheim, who played for the Minnesota Wild, have been confirmed.

Local Storm alumni at the game will include Dane Feeney and Gavin Rauser. Both were part of the 2014/15 championship season.

Travis McMillan, who this season is serving as assistant coach with the Storm, will also be suiting up to hit the ice.

“A lot of these guys, it’s their first game back in Campbell River since they left,” said Stone. “It should be a really fun event, no question.”

The game format will be the same as the regular season. Stone said there will be “fun intermission events” like a skills competition and minor hockey skaters will have a presence as well.

The teams haven’t quite been finalized, but Stone said they will likely be a mix between the current roster, alumni and guests.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our guys to kind of mingle with them, get to know them,” said Stone, “learn some of the history of the program.”

For many fans that have been following the Storm program, Sunday’s charity game will be a blast from the past.

“When people see those guys come out on the ice, it’ll be kind of a neat kick down memory lane and remembering some of those successful years we had,” said Stone.

The charity game starts at 1 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 9. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will go to benefit Cameryn’s Cause.

FOLKS! We are in the process of finalizing our alumni roster for our Cameryn’s Cause Game this Sunday. You won’t want to miss this lineup. MANY former Champions attending. Puck drop is 1pm. #PackTheBrindy pic.twitter.com/95wKJAARUj — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) February 4, 2020

