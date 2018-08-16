Do as I say, not as I do

They say that the plumber’s sink always leaks, the bike mechanic’s shifting is always a bit suspect, and the painter’s house could use some touch ups.

I’m not sure if this is because we’re all so busy, or if we work on these things all day and just can’t get our heads around another few hours of work once we’re home.

I’m a journeyman plumber by trade and also a professional bike mechanic. I am proud to say that the plumbing in my house is dry and quiet and my bike runs like it’s new all the time. I like working on this stuff and knowing exactly how it is supposed to work, I just can’t leave it when malfunctioning.

I also work in the front end of the bike shop and spend a huge portion of my time giving advice on cycling of all kinds.

Being that Chenoa and I ride all types of bikes, we can use our own experiences to help others better their riding experience.

We help people with riding tips, suggested routes, and bike set up. We hope to help them prepare, and avoid some of the mistakes we have made over the years.

So last week, after a crazy week of work and travel, I found myself exhausted after a day of playing with my kids. As I was laying on the couch, almost asleep, I realized I had two hours free. Since I haven’t ridden much this summer I jumped up, grabbed my riding gear, and blasted out the door for a two hour rip on the road bike.

I figured 50 or 60 km of pedalling would clear some stress, get the blood pumping, and maybe help me with a bit of fitness.

At km 13 I got a flat tire. No worries, I tell people all the time what gear to carry, how to change a tube, and explain the many options for tire inflation. Who would be better prepared for this than a bike mechanic?

Apparently I have become that plumber with the leaky sink.

As I jumped off my bike to quickly change the flat, I noticed I don’t have a pump. I’ve been riding this bike for two years and never quite got around to installing my pump on the bike.

So as my pump sat comfortably on my work bench at home, collecting dust, I walked along the road pushing my road bike.

No blood pumping and no stress relief. Just a lot of talking to myself about maybe, just maybe, listening to my own advice.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

