Deadline for signing up for Campbell River volleyball looms

Campbell River Volleyball is taking registration for the 2018/2019 season.

The 6vs6 indoor volleyball season runs from Oct. 15 – March 25 on Monday nights from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Teams will play 19 games over the season (16 league play + 3 week playoff). They welcome back all teams from previous years and any new members looking for some competition and fun.

Registration closes Oct. 5 and is limited to 18 teams. Dues are $555 for the season per team. See www.crvolleyball.ca or Facebook “CR Volleyball” for more information.