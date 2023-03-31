Campbell River Storm goalie makes a stick save. (Michael Briones photo)

Campbell River Storm goalie makes a stick save. (Michael Briones photo)

De Boer, Gyori and Matchim head Storm in post-season All Star selections

Trio were among half dozen selected for VIJHL’s “virtual” All-Star Team.

A total of six members of the Campbell River Storm were selected as members of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL)’s virtual All-Star team.

Forwards Carter DeBoer and Justin Gyori, as well as defenceman Ethan Matchim head up the contingent of half dozen players that make up the all-star team for the North Division. Other all-stars from the Storm include rookie defenceman Kiernan Ronan, defenceman Kal Nagy and goaltender Nick Peters.

The 19-year-old De Boer led the Storm in points in the regular season with 54, netting 32 goals and 22 assists over 46 games. He also had a strong post season, gaining nine points in the ten games he played.

Sylvan Lake, Alta., native Gyori, a cousin of Oceanside forward Tyler Gyori, had 39 assists among his 51 points, good for second among team leaders. He led the team in playoff scoring, averaging over a point a game in his 12 games, including 11 helpers.

Matchim had five points, a goal and four assists in 12 playoff games. The Calgary native had 18 points in 29 regular season games played with the Storm this season.

Rookie defenceman Ronan came from the town of New Hartford, N.Y., and had an immediate impact with his new team. Averaging nearly a point per game, Ronan had 11 goals and 39 points, including an impressive seven power play goals.

Nagy, in his second full season since coming over from the Kerry Park Islanders, had a strong showing in 43 regular season games, with 40 points including 15 goals, good for fourth on the team. He also had 4 points in the playoffs.

Peters, whose goaltending has been a huge asset in-between the pipes for the Storm, was a presence during the regular season and playoffs. Peters went 21-5 with a 2.77 goals against average (GAA) for the season, good for fifth in the VIJHL.

For more on the VIJHL, visit http://www.VIJHL.com

