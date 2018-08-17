The Dave Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament takes place Sept. 8 at the redesigned Campbell River Golf and Country Club. Photo courtesy CRGCC

Dave Rennie golf tournament set for Sept. 8

Second year for event at renovated Campbell River Golf & Country Club

Planning is well underway to make the 2nd Annual Dave Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament an even bigger success than last year and the organizers can’t do it without the community’s help.

The event is an 18-hole Texas scramble best ball format and will be held at the newly renovated Campbell River Golf & Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 8. That in itself should be a huge draw as very few people will have played in a tournament there.

The Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 this year and the funds generated will be staying in Campbell River and will benefit the Campbell River Hospice Society. The Society has been a fixture in Campbell River since 1986 working with those who have been diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses, their family, caregivers, doctors and medical support teams. It is a great cause worthy of everyone’s support.

To ensure that this fun golf tournament meets its fundraising goal we are encouraging companies or individuals to get involved by donating an item to the silent auction, sponsoring a hole for $100, entering a team to golf or coming on as a major sponsor with a cash donation of $500 or more.

Your business will be recognized at the event and in social media.

The Dave Rennie Memorial Golf Tournament Committee encourages you to participate in any way you can and efforts will be really appreciated by the Campbell River Hospice Society.

Registration is at 11 a.m., with lunch available in the Sandtrap restaurant. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, a barbecue dinner, prizes and a whole lot of fun.

A silent auction will be held throughout the day with proceeds going to the Campbell River Hospice Society. The barbecue dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. Extra dinner tickets are available for non-golfers.

For information about hospice or to register for the tournament, go to the hospice website at www.crhospice.ca at the bottom of the homepage under Upcoming Events.

For more information about the event, please contact committee members Brian Sharpe at 250-203-2288 or Jody Sharpe 250-203-5639, or by email at sharpey1@shaw.ca.

