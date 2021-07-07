Cycling erases boundaries

By James Durand

Exclusivity …

Normally this would describe something exotic, coveted, or at least excessively expensive. It usually denotes something positive, but should it?

It really means that some people are excluded while others are allowed access. Doesn’t sound positive to me.

I’ve raced bicycles for a long time and I’ve ridden them casually for a lot longer. I never really felt like anything I did was exclusive. It was just a bunch of people who enjoyed a similar activity.

Regan started racing BMX recently and being new to the scene, we’re not familiar with the other racers, parents, or the track committee, therefore a bit nervous as we get rolling in this sport.

At practice last week I saw Regan roll up to the gate and sit solo waiting for the next start. As I watched him, another racer rolled up beside him. This guy is closer to my age than Regan’s, probably the fastest guy on the track, and he’s a big burly lookin’ dude.

I wondered if Regan would be intimidated and right then the big guy gave Regan a high five and started asking him about his favourite part of the track, giving him tips, and making him feel like part of the team.

The fastest most experienced guy chatting with the newest of newbies on the track. It just came down to a couple of guys with similar interests, nothing else mattered.

Cycling in general erases boundaries. I ride with lawyers, doctors, and wealthy entrepreneurs. I ride with mechanics, foresters, and retailers. Some retired riders and some that are still students. The age group on my last ride went from mid twenties to mid fifties.

It’s biking and the only requirement to be in this fully inclusive club, is to ride bikes. White collar, blue callar, or no collar at all, we just don’t care, as long as you want to go for a ride, you’re welcomed.

We should be starting our Swicked Monday night group rides again in a few weeks. Keep an eye on Facebook for details and come join the fun.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

