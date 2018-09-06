Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

The dates and locations of Curl BC’s 2019 BC Championship events have been finalized, and this season, B.C.’s best will compete around the province in various categories for the title of BC champions and the chance to represent the province at the national level.

Cities hosting provincial finals include Vernon, Langley, Quesnel, Trail, Chase, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

“We are excited to have host sites from seven regions of the province for our 10 BC Championships, the BC Club Challenge, and our newly minted U15 Challenge Cup,” said Curl BC competitions manager Will Sutton.

“Teams of various ages and stages are just a few wins away from playing in the BC Championships. Thanks to all of the clubs and host committees who will welcome curlers, coaches, sponsors, officials, volunteers and families into their clubs and communities for championship events in the 2018-19 season.”

While usually the Men’s and Women’s competitions are held separately, earlier this year it was announced that Quesnel will simultaneously host the Men’s and Women’s 2019 BC Championships at the city’s gorgeous new West Fraser Centre.

New this season is the BC U15 Challenge Cup. This event, which involves both a competition and a development camp, is strictly for development and does not lead to a BC Championship and provincial banner.

More information on host cities and dates can be found at https://www.curlbc.ca/2019-bc-championships/



