North Island Cubs pitcher Nico Matheson had a good weekend against Central Okanagan, performing well on the mound and at the plate as well. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Cubbies go 3-for-4 against Central Okanagan

Team now travels to Lower Mainland for another four-pack of games this weekend

The West Urban Developments North Island Cubs continued their winning ways this past weekend, taking three out of four wins against the COMBA Sun Devils.

Saturday saw the locals play a double header at Highland Park in Comox. In game one, Brad Teasdale threw a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts and only 4 walks en route to a 4-0 victory.

Brayden McClary went 2 for 3 at the plate with a single and a double, while singles went to Dayton Ring, Austin Gurney, Curtis Owens, Riley Sutherland, and Teasdale.

In game two, the Cubs offence really took off as they downed the Sun Devils 12-0. Jayden Smith threw his own complete game shutout, striking out eight batters and only walking three.

Nico Matheson went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two singles, Owens and Sutherland were 2 for 3 with a pair of singles each, while McClary was 2 for 3 with a single and a double again. Singles went to Smith and Teasdale. Catcher Logan Campbell crushed a double to the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning and threw out three runners attempting to steal second base.

Sunday’s double-header moved to the friendly confines of Nunns Creek Park right here in Campbell River.

With ten of the Cubs’ players hailing from the River City, they were excited to play ball on their home field as they put up another convincing win, beating the Sun Devils 11-1.

Ring was given the nod as the starting pitcher on Saturday and threw 2 innings, striking out three and issuing two walks. Matheson came in to pitch the next three innings, striking out three and walking two, and Austin Gurney came in to close in the 6th.

Owens led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with 3 singles, while Ring was 2 for 4 with a pair of singles himself. Matheson added another double as singles went to Austin Gurney, Matt O’Reilly, Smith, Teasdale and McClary.

Game 4 was the only blemish on a successful weekend for the Cubs as they lost 10-3.

Starting pitcher, McClary, went four innings with five strikeouts and six walks and Owens was brought in to finish the last two innings, striking out 2 and walking 3. McClary was two for four with a double and a single, while singles went to Ring and Teasdale.

The Cubs are on the road this weekend as they travel to Cloverdale to play the Spurs on Saturday, and then a double-header in Richmond on Sunday against the Chuckers.

