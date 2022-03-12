Campbell River storm forward Davis Frank at last night’s game against the Oceanside Generals. Photo courtesy Wes Roed.

CR Storm look to rebound tonight after game 1 loss

Oceanside Generals bested Storm 9-2

The Campbell River Storm look to rebound tonight, after losing to the Oceanside Generals last night.

On March 12, The Campbell River Storm lost 9-2 to the Oceanside Generals at Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, in the first game of their second round VIJHL playoff series.

Of the nine goals let in by the Storm, five came by the hands of Generals forward Carter Johnson, four of which were in the first period.

The Storm must regroup quickly, as game two is held tonight, at Oceanside Place in Oceanside. The game starts at 7 pm PST.

