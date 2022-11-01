Millns also swam to a personal best in the butterfly (Photo by: Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/CR Killer Whales swim club)

CR Killer Whales show glimpse of future at Nanaimo Invitational

Coach emphasizes “excellent grit” showed by youngsters at meet

The Campbell River Killer Whales swimming team visited Nanaimo this past weekend for the Nanaimo Invitational. It was a successful meet with several team members cracking personal bests.

“Nanaimo went down as a test of tougheness,” coach Richard Millns said of the overall team’s performance in the pool. “We showed up under a heavy workload and showed excellent grit.”

With a team focus on the emphasis on the actual process in the pool, personal bests were performed by a multitude of swimmers. They included 19-year old Kate Cooledge, who scored a personal best in all five events as well as placing fifth in the 100 metre breaststroke; 15-year-old Sarah Haugen, who finished second in the 200 metre backstroke as well as recording a personal best in the event; 12-year-old Kenzie McArthur, who placed on the podium for second place in the 50 metre backstroke and third in both the 50 and 100 metre freestyle event. In total, 23 swimmers recorded a personal best time at the meet.

Millns said that the experience in Nanaimo will be constructive as the team moves forward.

“Our team showed excellent balance and versatility. We swam extremely well in both sprint races, longer distance races and performed well in all four strokes. Overall, the meet reaffirmed that we are a team of heart, and in time will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The CR Whales next meet is the Island Bennet Cup, which will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Saanich Commonwealth place in Saanich.

Jaxon Skene swam to a personal best in the breaststroke (Photo By: Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/CR Killer Whales Swim club)

The backstroke was one of seven events Claire Weeks competed in, and she recorded personal best times in each (Photo By Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/CR Killer Whales Swim club)

14 year old Zac Millns finished third in the 50 metre freestyle (Photo by: Nicky-Jay Vanjecek/CR Killer Whales swim club)
