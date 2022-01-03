BCHL statement about COVID cancellations. (Screenshot from cowichancapitals.com)

Cowichan Valley Capitals have two games postponed due to COVID-19

Caps are one of three BCHL teams sidelined for five days

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have had their next two games postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the B.C. Hockey League on Monday, the Caps are one of three teams whose activities are being paused for the next five days per BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

The other teams who have been shut down until Sunday (Jan. 9) are the Langley Rivermen and Penticton Vees.

The Caps were scheduled to play at home against Langley this Thursday (Jan. 6) and to visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday (Jan. 7). Make-up dates for those games have not been announced yet.

The Caps are now scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they play host to the Bulldogs.

