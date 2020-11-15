The Campbell River disc golf course was in need of some repairs, and the society that oversees the facility says the city has come through for them big time. Mirror File Photo

The Campbell River disc golf course was in need of some repairs, and the society that oversees the facility says the city has come through for them big time. Mirror File Photo

Course improvements drawing more to Campbell River disc golf course

Disc golf society says city went ‘above and beyond’ earlier this year in fixing up the facility

Just over a year ago, the Campbell River Disc Golf Society (CRDGS) approached the City of Campbell River for some help.

They’d become a victim of their own success, they told council, and the ever-increasing popularity of the sport had worn down the course surrounding the Sportsplex in Willow Point, which hadn’t had significant improvements made on it since construction was completed almost 20 years ago. It was in need of significant work to bring it up to a condition the community could be proud of.

Council agreed to consider funding some improvements during the 2020 budget deliberations and went on to approve the request last December.

And the work began in January.

“They were pretty gung ho to get it done,” says CRDGS president Dan Walker. “They dug right in and had it almost done by the time COVID hit.”

The work was done in consultation with the society, which already had a good idea what needed to happen.

Like in golf, disc golf holes should have various tee boxes to start each hole from, depending on the players’ skill level. That wasn’t the case at the Campbell River course before the improvements this year. They went from having a small gravel spot at most holes from which to tee off to having 19 concrete tee pads for novice players (red), 19 concrete tee pads for intermediate and advanced players (blue) and nine concrete tee pads for experts (gold).

Along with the tee pads, there is accompanying signage at each hole with yardages and a hole map, as well as a new signage board at the start of the course with course rules and an overview map of the course.

There were also significant improvements to the drainage on the course, danger trees were removed, new trees were planted and three new yellow cedar bridges were installed over small creeks throughout the course.

“The course looks great,” Walker says. “They’ve done a magnificent job. They’ve gone over and above everything we expected.”

RELATED: CR Disc Golf Society asks city to fund improvements

Unfortunately, it’s possible the fact that the course is so good now is only going to perpetuate the problem they were having before. With the growing popularity of the sport – and now with a course they can be proud of – there’s a chance they’ll quickly outgrow the facility.

Walker estimates that there’s been a doubling of people making use of the course over the past few months.

“Our next venture is to replace all the baskets in the spring – those baskets have been there 20 years and they’re pretty beat up – and then we’re going to have to start looking for land for another course,” Walker says. “There are a few areas we’re looking at, but we’ll have to see.”

Thankfully, the sport is growing everywhere, so people who are into it can find more and more places to play, even if they have to travel a little ways to do so.

“Nanaimo has a beautiful course in Bowen Park and they just put an 18-hole course on Pryde Vista Golf Course that’s only $10 to play, and there’s another course they’re working on,” Walker says. “And the Comox and Courtenay guys are just rocking it,” he continues, pointing out there are courses either going up or currently in the planning process around various schools down in the Valley.

“There’s nowhere to go but up right now.”

For more information on the CRDGS you can find them on Facebook by searching Campbell River Disc Golf Society. They host weekly events for players of all skill levels, and membership in the club is only $25 per year.

Alternatively, of course, you can always just grab a couple of discs and go play a round and check out what they’ve done to the place.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

Just Posted

The Campbell River disc golf course was in need of some repairs, and the society that oversees the facility says the city has come through for them big time. Mirror File Photo
Course improvements drawing more to Campbell River disc golf course

Disc golf society says city went ‘above and beyond’ earlier this year in fixing up the facility

(Black Press Media files)
Teachers and school employees’ sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19 ignored: school trustees

Recognition deserved and any vaccine rollout should include them early on, trustees say

An aerial view of the Big Truck Parade in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. Photo by Suavair
Big Truck Parade goes virtual for 2020

Online show will reproduce past parades

The RCMP dive-team that went to Gold River to search for missing persons remains in Muchalat Lake since 1970 have concluded a four-day search after no luck in locating any fresh evidence. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
No luck locating missing body from 1970 in Vancouver Island lake: RCMP dive team

A huge portion of the road collapsed into Muchalat lake near Gold River in the 70’s making it difficult to locate any submerged layers

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent stabbing Saturday in Cumberland. File photo
RCMP seeking witnesses to midday stabbing in Island community

The victim was unable to provide Comox Valley RCMP with much information

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Most Read