Cougars Track and Field club has good weekend and provincial championships

The recent B.C. Athletics Championship Jamboree was a successful weekend for the Comox Valley Cougars Track and Field Club.

Thirteen athletes went to Kamloops to compete from July 8-10. Several athletes from Campbell River are part of the team, and this is the first season back to competition after cancellations due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

In the U16 girls category, the team had six representatives. Victoria Hoffman from Campbell River took home the bronze medal in the 300 metre hurdle race. She also placed fourth in the 80 metre hurdles and fifth in the shot put event. Payge Doty-Brown placed in fourth in the hammer throw, and fifth in discus. Royston’s Gillian Galik took home a bronze medal in the pentathlon in the first day of competition. In the second day, she took the gold position on the podium in javelin — throwing over eight metres further than her closest competition. Maile Wesner from Comox ran to fifth place in both her 300 metre and 800 metre runs.

On the boy’s side of things, Campbell Riverite Ryan Lofstrom took home silver in both the 100 and 200 metre sprints. He also topped the podium in the 300 metre with a time of 36.88, which landed him a spot on the provincial team that will be heading to nationals next month. Walker Smits from Courtenay took home bronze in the 300 meter hurdles and Tyson Servos had a series of strong throws: second in javelin, third in discuss and fourth in hammer throw.

Justin Servos was the only athlete in the U18 male category, placing third in long jump and fourth in javelin. For U18 females, Kailey Horel (Biggs) took home bronze in the 100 metre sprint and fourth in the 200 metre race. Lacie Simmons ran to a bronze medal in the 100 metre hurdles. Elizabeth Hoffman threw to second place in the javelin.

This week, Cougars are in Prince George for the 2022 B.C. Summer Games.

