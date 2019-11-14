Community builds community

By James Durand

Sometimes, stuff comes up and you have to hunker down and get it done.

You don’t really have a choice with the task, or the schedule, so you push everything else aside and focus on one thing only until you can get back to your normal routine.

You would think at this time of year, with some wet weather and shorter days, the bike shop would be slow, but this is also the time of year where we tune, clean, and deliver anywhere from 20 to 50 bikes for our “Bikes for Kids” program, so it’s quite busy. Normally, not a big deal since we plan for this all year and are organized when the rush hits.

This year, however, we were hit with last minute need to move Swicked and, all of a sudden, our schedules were no longer our own.

I’m not complaining, these things come up and riding my bike can happen next month, sleeping is kind of overrated, and being this busy keeps you on your toes right?

Then, I was once again reminded of how great our community is. Our staff offered to work whatever hours needed to stay on track with the kid’s bikes, friends and customers started offering trucks and trailers to help us move, and the amount of volunteers that stepped up to help with renovations was overwhelming.

What should have taken three or four weeks to complete in the new shop was completed in eight or nine days and it’s looking like the move will happen on time in the last week of November. Kid’s bikes are being delivered to Angel Tree over the next two weeks and, somehow, through all this, I stayed calm. (calm-ish)

While sitting at the Swicked counter, writing this blurb on Tuesday morning, two separate customers came in, and since they didn’t have used bikes to donate, they purchased new bikes for the kids.

It just doesn’t seem to end, people want to help. So, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who stepped up and allowed us to complete our tenth annual “Bikes for Kids” program , we appreciate your help, and your friendships, more than we can say.

It’s because of the community support we receive, that we can support the community.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…