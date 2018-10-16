Mt. Washington is once again offering freestyle skiing programs for the 2018/19 season. (Photo courtesy of the Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club)

Come out and see what freestyle skiing is all about!

Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club holding registrations

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club is Vancouver Island’s only ski program focusing on Moguls, Slopestyle, and Big Mountain skills. In a team environment, kids will learn turn carving, jumping, rails and mogul skiing in one of the province’s best all-around ski programs available for all levels of freestyle skiing.

The club offers competitive, development and beginning freestyle programs.

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Club provides a fun, safe skiing experience for competent skiers six years old and up. Certified training in all freestyle disciplines will give skiers a well-rounded set of skills.

The aim of their programs is to provide each skier with the necessary skills, (physical, mental and technical) to achieve their goals and dreams. They provide opportunities for skiers to experience various levels of competition as well as to enjoy being able to go out and rip all over the mountain.

Their team of coaches share a love for skiing in a fun, positive, safe and relaxed environment.

Mt. Washington Freestyle Club Registration Day for new and returning skiers is Saturday, Nov. 3 at their new freestyle club cabin (the old sushi hut), at the entrance of the Hawk Chair parking lot at Mount Washington, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the out-of-town people, registration online is possible on their website: mwfreestyle.com.

Early bird pricing ends on Nov 3.

For more information on the Mt Washington Freestyle Club, check out www.mwfreestyle.com

Previous story
Spare Shooters are the straight shooters in Campbell River seniors 10 pin

Just Posted

Interest high in final all-candidates’ forum in Campbell River

As the campaign winds down, candidates make final push for votes Monday night

Campbell River supportive living facility celebrates 25 years amid housing crunch

Willow Point Supportive Living Society provides rental units to low-income seniors

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Chili Fest raises funds for Campbell River community group

Jack-o’-lanterns take over Spirit Square during Halloween event

Campbell River RCMP catch youth with stolen handgun

Gun was allegedly stolen in break-and-enter on Dogwood St.

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

Duncan play faces challenges even before first performance as thieves strike

Thefts hamper Deathtrap days before opening at Mercury Theatre

Carole James avoids questions on B.C.’s payroll tax (with video)

Green MLA Adam Olsen cites huge tax increase for local business

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Most Read