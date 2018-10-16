Come out and see what freestyle skiing is all about!

Mt. Washington is once again offering freestyle skiing programs for the 2018/19 season. (Photo courtesy of the Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club)

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club is Vancouver Island’s only ski program focusing on Moguls, Slopestyle, and Big Mountain skills. In a team environment, kids will learn turn carving, jumping, rails and mogul skiing in one of the province’s best all-around ski programs available for all levels of freestyle skiing.

The club offers competitive, development and beginning freestyle programs.

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Club provides a fun, safe skiing experience for competent skiers six years old and up. Certified training in all freestyle disciplines will give skiers a well-rounded set of skills.

The aim of their programs is to provide each skier with the necessary skills, (physical, mental and technical) to achieve their goals and dreams. They provide opportunities for skiers to experience various levels of competition as well as to enjoy being able to go out and rip all over the mountain.

Their team of coaches share a love for skiing in a fun, positive, safe and relaxed environment.

Mt. Washington Freestyle Club Registration Day for new and returning skiers is Saturday, Nov. 3 at their new freestyle club cabin (the old sushi hut), at the entrance of the Hawk Chair parking lot at Mount Washington, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the out-of-town people, registration online is possible on their website: mwfreestyle.com.

Early bird pricing ends on Nov 3.

For more information on the Mt Washington Freestyle Club, check out www.mwfreestyle.com